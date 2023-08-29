Freedom Law School Donates $10,000 to Veterans!

At the past Reawaken America Tour in Los Vagas, Freedom Law School donates $10,000 to Army Veterans.
This is not any of Peymon's money, its the money coming from Freedom Law School's Freedom Fund. Freedom Law School was able to fund this donation to Army Veterans from the modern-day founding fathers that joined the Restore Freedom Plan (Step 6 at Freedomlawschool.org).
This is the money we would've paid the Washington D.C. Swamp, but we redirected this money towards Freedom in America! We also use this money to fund Freedom Lawsuits, Freedom Campaigns, and Events.
Now is the time to join hands and Restore Freedom in America!
