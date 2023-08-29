Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Freedom Law School Donates $10,000 to Veterans!
channel image
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
45 Subscribers
11 views
Published 13 hours ago

At the past Reawaken America Tour in Los Vagas, Freedom Law School donates $10,000 to Army Veterans.

This is not any of Peymon's money, its the money coming from Freedom Law School's Freedom Fund. Freedom Law School was able to fund this donation to Army Veterans from the modern-day founding fathers that joined the Restore Freedom Plan (Step 6 at Freedomlawschool.org).

This is the money we would've paid the Washington D.C. Swamp, but we redirected this money towards Freedom in America! We also use this money to fund Freedom Lawsuits, Freedom Campaigns, and Events.

Now is the time to join hands and Restore Freedom in America!

Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040medicare taxtax courttaxable incometrade or businessindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous contentionsocial security taxnontaxpayernonfilergarnishmentlegal tax advice

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket