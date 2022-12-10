[Jul 16, 2014] Watchers, Nephilim, Hybrids and Ancient Mythology - Rob Skiba (19.3K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

This was an interview I did for my friend Joe Joseph of The Freedom Link radio program on Truth Frequency Radio.

This interview hopefully will help people seeking better Biblical clarity on Matthew 24:37 "as was in the days of Noah....". It gets into the 200 fallen angels referenced in the Book of Enoch and Genesis 6 and the "mighty men, men of reknown" or Nephalim. This broadcast is critical to understanding the pre-flood genetic corruption that occurred during the days of Noah. This broadcast also talks of the Nephalim tribes that existed post-flood.





