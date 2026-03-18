4yrs ago 2022 Truthstream Media The Trust Game Episode 5 - “Who Holds the Gold Makes the Rules”





Truthstream Media

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CinUplbbK30

https://odysee.com/@truthstreammedia:4





The Trust Game - Episode 5: “Who Holds the Gold Makes the Rules”





In the tumultuous 1920s-30s, depression set in; FDR seized power and gold; bank functions were nationalized; dollars rebuilt Europe; and the stage set for the next world war. Full series available right now at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame/ ... Please help support us on Patreon, read our goals here: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia





Truthstream Can Be Found Here:





Our Film: TheMindsofMen.net





Site: http://TruthstreamMedia.com





Twitter: @TruthstreamNews