Elon Musk on mRNA: "You could turn someone into a freaking butterfly with the right DNA sequence."

Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) is the key ingredient found in all the CV-19 inoculations. Some pharmaceutical companies that have manufactured the CV-19 inoculations include Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca.





(1 Corinthians 3:16-17) "16 Do you not know that you yourselves are God’s temple and that God’s Spirit dwells in you? 17 If anyone destroys God’s temple, God will destroy him; for God’s temple is holy, and you are that temple."





(1 Corinthians 6:19-20) "19 What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own? 20 For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God's."





(Revelation 18:23) "And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries (pharmakeia) (pharmaceuticals) were all nations deceived."





(Revelation 12:17) "And the dragon was wroth with the woman, and went to make war with *the remnant of her seed* , which keep the commandments of God and have the testimony of Jesus Christ." (mRNA)





(Genesis 3:15) "And I will put enmity between thee and the woman, and between *thy seed and her seed* ; it shall bruise thy head, and thou shalt bruise his heel."





(Daniel 2:42-43) "42 And as the toes of the feet were part of iron, and part of clay, so the kingdom shall be partly strong, and partly broken. 43 And whereas thou sawest iron MIXED with miry clay, they shall *MINGLE themselves with the seed of men* :" (transhumanism)





(Leviticus 17:11) "For the life of the flesh is in the blood: and I have given it to you upon the altar to make an atonement for your souls: for it is the blood that maketh an atonement for the soul."





(2 Thessalonians 2:11) "And for this cause *God shall send them strong delusion* , that they should believe a lie."





(Matthew 24:22) "And except those days should be shortened, there should no flesh be saved: but for the elect's sake those days shall be shortened."





[Charagma] is an engraved, etched, branded or inscribed 'mark' or 'sign'. Closest to the original sense[...] is the earliest example in Soph. Phil., 267, where [charagma] denotes the bite of a snake." Theological Dictionary of the New Testament (vol 9, page 416) "any mark engraved, imprinted, or branded, ch. echidnas the serpent's mark, i.e. its bite, sting.





Look at the Caduceus, also known as the staff of Hermes, which represents the American Medical Association logo. Two snakes coiled around a staff. Look at the rod of Asclepius, a logo that represents the medical associations of most countries worldwide. One snake coiled around a staff. Also the World Health Organization's logo.