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Mandates for Idaho Healthcare Charge Nurse Explains its Unproven and Unwarranted
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240 views • August 03, 2021
Interview with Charge Nurse who is the Founder and Leader of the COVID Taskforce in the Operating Room. He was in charge of the COVID protocols in the operating room. The available science is only the incomplete clinical trials. They are in Phase 3 of their trials. The safety and efficacy are not proven. It's unethical to mandate a vaccine. Those taking the vaccine at this time are part of the experiement. #numbergcode #informedconsent #medicalethics #stopthemandate
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