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English-language media’s racist double standards are on full display
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250 views • March 03, 2022
Take a look at white supremacy. This is inbred racism that goes along with the entitlement brought by fascist, exploitive ruling classes throughout #NATO’s umbrella and is why there’s so much propaganda in the West with Ukraine’s flag. Little do most know, they’re backing a VIOLENT fascist coup government installed and controlled by the CIA. If you’re not white, “blonde hair, blue eyes,” you simply don’t matter to these fascists. And they’re fine with genocide as long as they’re ok.
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It’s sickening and pathetic.
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English-language media’s racist double standards are on full display.
.
It’s sickening and pathetic.
.
English-language media’s racist double standards are on full display.
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