CANADIAN MUSCLE HEAD DROPS TRUTH BOMBS ABOUT THE COVID SCAM

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(Previous video) - Let's play a game: On Sunday 24th January at 8pm local (Belgian) time, the difference between downvotes and upvotes will determine the length of this break (in days). :)
Result: 151 days. See you on June 24th at the earliest.
Download this video: https://dlsharefile.com/file/ZTIzMWNhNjAt