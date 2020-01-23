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BREAKING:Canadas Genocide Historic Trial Begins March 30,2020
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22 views • January 23, 2020
The same Tribunal whose Common Law court forced the resignation of Pope Benedict in 2013 is opening its first trial into Canada's crimes against humanity on March 30, 2020. The International Tribunal into Crimes of Church and State (ITCCS) announced the convening of a West Coast Common Law Court of Justice today at a press conference in Vancouver. The crimes to be adjudicated include the rape, torture and trafficking of women and children, the harvesting and trafficking of human organs, the cult ritual torture and murder of men, women and children, the terrorizing, despoiling and dispossessing of indigenous communities, and the targeted killing of traditional indigenous people and political dissidents by domestic and foreign powers. The Court was announced today by ITCCS Field Secretary Kevin Annett. More updates will be posted on www.murderbydecree.com under ITCCS Updates. Posted 23 January, 2019. See [email protected] .
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