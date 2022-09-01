VIRTUE SIGNAL - Tired of Political Correctness and Censorship? - Is it still true that we can have a Laugh about Anything? - 090122, AD ; )

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If you want these cards, here's the link. https://shop.stonk.solutions/?ref=9XAlaeTa
I found this at a site that I trust. I want these cards. Below is from video description.
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What a time to be alive my friends!
◾️ Remember "Virtue signaling" the cards game I shared here the other day? I liked the idea so much that we have decided to become mutual sponsors and promote this hilarious game, simply because I think it's good.
◾️I have played all the usual irreverent card games we all know and definitely this is something different, more deep and developed and with a game style totally different.
◾️Tired of political correctness and censorship? Is it still true that we can have a laugh about anything? Or simply you would like the chance to "bully" your mate under the guise of an innocent cards game?
◾️If this was all about money I would be promoting crypto currencies or other pyramidal schemes known to everybody, but I genuinely think the game is brilliant and it's going to be a big success.
◾️If you want to order yours, you would support my channel and investigation doing it through this link, from which I'd get a small percentage.
◾️https://shop.stonk.solutions/?ref=9XAlaeTa