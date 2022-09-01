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VIRTUE SIGNAL - Tired of Political Correctness and Censorship? - Is it still true that we can have a Laugh about Anything? - 090122, AD ; )
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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14 views • September 01, 2022

If you want these cards, here's the link. https://shop.stonk.solutions/?ref=9XAlaeTa

I found this at a site that I trust. I want these cards.  Below is from video description.

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What a time to be alive my friends!

◾️ Remember "Virtue signaling" the cards game I shared here the other day? I liked the idea so much that we have decided to become mutual sponsors and promote this hilarious game, simply because I think it's good.


◾️I have played all the usual irreverent card games we all know and definitely this is something different, more deep and developed and with a game style totally different.


◾️Tired of political correctness and censorship? Is it still true that we can have a laugh about anything? Or simply you would like the chance to "bully" your mate under the guise of an innocent cards game?


◾️If this was all about money I would be promoting crypto currencies or other pyramidal schemes known to everybody, but I genuinely think the game is brilliant and it's going to be a big success.


◾️If you want to order yours, you would support my channel and investigation doing it through this link, from which I'd get a small percentage.


◾️https://shop.stonk.solutions/?ref=9XAlaeTa

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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