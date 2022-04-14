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Cannabis Farm Tour at the Medellin Nature Lodge and Gardens in Colombia updated April 14th, 2022 presented by Cannabis Jimmy
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73 views • April 14, 2022
A quickie video tour of our Cannabis Gardens and Cloning operations here at the Patriots Cannabis Co in Medellin, Colombia. Unfortunately we got out of sync on our growing operations because Green House Seed Co in Amsterdam changed their credit card payment company and they keep rejecting my card which I have used for our last 4 orders. I finally gave up and now we are using seeds from other seed providers. Long term we will figure out how to get around the Green House Seed Co road block.
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