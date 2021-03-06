SOULED OUT - S 6: Ep 7 - Wrestle Yourself

In this portion of the program we will be taking a bird's eye look at several interesting things in the headlines (and some things not in the headlines) this past week or so -- some of which are truly hard to even believe are real -- yet they are.A few of the items on the agenda would be: some new developments in the COVID19 nightmare we are all emerging from, some more evidence of the illegitimacy of the Biden administration, more mainstream media fuckery exposed, volcanoes erupting, Satanic Temple lawsuits, the US Navy revealing they can change the fabric of reality, and much more.Fun stuff, hey?Join us once again as we go spelunking down these rabbit holes which are more like rabbit caves these days.This one is a doosey -- get those notebooks, pens, and pencils out -- and enjoy the show!S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)DONATE (USD)DONATE (BTC)18Fh1Tn4tpe9e48danyzDWVpm8u8Z9DrMqTHANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!undefined