© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prayer is LEGIT: Powerful Psalms of Protection to Memorize for End Days & Evil in Your Life BY DANA ASHLIE
Follow
3
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
397 views • April 25, 2020
Originally published on Apr 13, 2018
I had a dream that our bibles were rapidly floating downstream out of reach. Guys, we will not always have these words to read available to us, many dreams of of them being confiscated. We can always pray 'freestyle' from our heart..thankfully. :) But after researching some of the incredible miracles associated with certain psalms and prayers, I believe I was shown that we need to commit these types of protection prayers to heart, to be able to easily recall during the very hard times that are soon coming to America and the whole earth.
Bless you guys!
I had a dream that our bibles were rapidly floating downstream out of reach. Guys, we will not always have these words to read available to us, many dreams of of them being confiscated. We can always pray 'freestyle' from our heart..thankfully. :) But after researching some of the incredible miracles associated with certain psalms and prayers, I believe I was shown that we need to commit these types of protection prayers to heart, to be able to easily recall during the very hard times that are soon coming to America and the whole earth.
Bless you guys!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.