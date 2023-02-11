2/10/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 83: The CCP spy balloon incident has contributed to the US bipartisan unity against the CCP

https://gettr.com/post/p27zy730118

2/10/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 83: The fellow fighters protesting on the United States Capitol Hill recall the day of President Biden's State of the Union address, with fellow fighters of the New Federal State of China showing up both inside and outside Capitol Hill! The CCP spy balloon incident has contributed to the US bipartisan unity against the CCP!

2/10/2023 对邪恶说不第83天：在国会山抗议的战友们回顾拜登总统发表国情咨文演讲当天，国会山内外都有新中国联邦战友的身影！中共间谍气球促使美国两党一致对付中共！

