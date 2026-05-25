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The Media Monopoly Is Dying — And Q Is Holding the Knife
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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The Great Awakening is an ongoing, relentless information war shaking the foundations of the old world order. By the hour, the mainstream media — the propaganda arm of the deep state — is being backed into a corner. Globally, the facade of targeted disinformation and censorship is crumbling irreversibly as they are systematically exposed before the eyes of the global public.


As the active commander in chief of the military, Donald J. Trump — identified in the digital underground as a supreme strategic entity, Q — directs this final phase of enlightenment. His relentless posts on Truth Social serve as precision tools that debunk corporate media lies in real time. Each of his entries tightens the noose, showing the population exactly how news outlets manipulate narratives to cover up the corruption of the old cartel.


Behind the scenes, the military operation is running at full speed. Preparations for the activation of the Global Emergency Broadcast System (EBS) are complete. Media conglomerates are panicking. Viewership is collapsing. Public trust is irrevocably lost. They desperately attempt to suppress the truth, but every act of censorship only further exposes them as enemies of freedom.


Under the strategic leadership of Q+, the awakening of the masses can no longer be stopped. Evidence of the elites' crimes — and the complicity of journalists — is being dragged into the light. Step by step.



NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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