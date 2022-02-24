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It Ain't Free, Babe...
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169 views • February 24, 2022
Slink away from me, bimbo
I ain't gonna pay you no heed
You ain't got what it takes, Babe
You ain't gonna get my seed
You say you're hungry for a man
Who will feed you with his bread
Who is ready to restore you
Even when all trust is dead
Who will take you back
Each time you play the whore...
BUT IT AIN'T ME, BABE
NO NO NO, IT AIN'T ME BABE
IT AIN'T ME YOU'RE LOOKIN' FOR, BABE
Your "love" cut like an edged blade
My blood spilled on the ground
You came when other dogs bayed
Now I ain't your faithful hound
You want me to consider
The pain you're goin' through
The heartbreak you are feelin'
Wishin' you'd been true
To comfort and to
Heal your ev'ry sore...
BUT IT AIN'T ME, BABE
NO NO NO, IT AIN'T ME BABE
IT AIN'T ME YOU'RE LOOKIN' FOR, BABE
Suck it up and do what's right, Babe
Receive your correction from God
Don't be stubborn & stiff-necked, Babe
Underneath the chastisement of His rod
Every son whom He receiveth
Must be scourged & chastened sore
Must bless Him & be thankful
And must patiently endure
In holiness to
Stand before the Lord...
YEAH IT AIN'T FREE, BABE
NO NO NO, IT AIN'T FREE BABE
BUT AT THE END THERE'S A REWARD, BABE
http://TERRORofGOD.com
[email protected]
jonathan, otoole, bob, dylan, it, aint, me, free, babe, hebrews
I ain't gonna pay you no heed
You ain't got what it takes, Babe
You ain't gonna get my seed
You say you're hungry for a man
Who will feed you with his bread
Who is ready to restore you
Even when all trust is dead
Who will take you back
Each time you play the whore...
BUT IT AIN'T ME, BABE
NO NO NO, IT AIN'T ME BABE
IT AIN'T ME YOU'RE LOOKIN' FOR, BABE
Your "love" cut like an edged blade
My blood spilled on the ground
You came when other dogs bayed
Now I ain't your faithful hound
You want me to consider
The pain you're goin' through
The heartbreak you are feelin'
Wishin' you'd been true
To comfort and to
Heal your ev'ry sore...
BUT IT AIN'T ME, BABE
NO NO NO, IT AIN'T ME BABE
IT AIN'T ME YOU'RE LOOKIN' FOR, BABE
Suck it up and do what's right, Babe
Receive your correction from God
Don't be stubborn & stiff-necked, Babe
Underneath the chastisement of His rod
Every son whom He receiveth
Must be scourged & chastened sore
Must bless Him & be thankful
And must patiently endure
In holiness to
Stand before the Lord...
YEAH IT AIN'T FREE, BABE
NO NO NO, IT AIN'T FREE BABE
BUT AT THE END THERE'S A REWARD, BABE
http://TERRORofGOD.com
[email protected]
jonathan, otoole, bob, dylan, it, aint, me, free, babe, hebrews
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