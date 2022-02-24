It Ain't Free, Babe...

Slink away from me, bimboI ain't gonna pay you no heedYou ain't got what it takes, BabeYou ain't gonna get my seedYou say you're hungry for a manWho will feed you with his breadWho is ready to restore youEven when all trust is deadWho will take you backEach time you play the whore...BUT IT AIN'T ME, BABENO NO NO, IT AIN'T ME BABEIT AIN'T ME YOU'RE LOOKIN' FOR, BABEYour "love" cut like an edged bladeMy blood spilled on the groundYou came when other dogs bayedNow I ain't your faithful houndYou want me to considerThe pain you're goin' throughThe heartbreak you are feelin'Wishin' you'd been trueTo comfort and toHeal your ev'ry sore...BUT IT AIN'T ME, BABENO NO NO, IT AIN'T ME BABEIT AIN'T ME YOU'RE LOOKIN' FOR, BABESuck it up and do what's right, BabeReceive your correction from GodDon't be stubborn & stiff-necked, BabeUnderneath the chastisement of His rodEvery son whom He receivethMust be scourged & chastened soreMust bless Him & be thankfulAnd must patiently endureIn holiness toStand before the Lord...YEAH IT AIN'T FREE, BABENO NO NO, IT AIN'T FREE BABEBUT AT THE END THERE'S A REWARD, BABEjonathan, otoole, bob, dylan, it, aint, me, free, babe, hebrews