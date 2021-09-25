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When you give up Liberty & Freedom for perceived safety, you lose everything.
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30 views • September 25, 2021
Do you really believe in the American experiment? That is the question. This is now about the rights of the individual versus collectivism. Vax mandates and lockdowns are not supported by facts. They are irrational. Make your choice and take a stand. This is a defining moment.
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When you give up Liberty & Freedom for perceived safety, you lose everything.
This is about control and power, not a virus.
...
When you give up Liberty & Freedom for perceived safety, you lose everything.
This is about control and power, not a virus.
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