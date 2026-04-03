TCR#1166 STEVEN D KELLEY #479 MAR-19-2026 LIFE In War Time

Use the memes/things in the files of this group chat. Make sure you have your account with your name on it (e.g Dave J Smith) cos people will make fake accounts of you. Follow EVERYONE you can with these accounts, all the politicians on both fake sides. Follow those with large followings. If someone follows you, follow them BACK. Have a look at who is big in the e.g MAGA crowd, anti lockdown, anti vaxx, truthers on these platforms. Follow the big LGBT+ accounts. Follow big anime accounts. Have a look at who has the biggest accounts on whatever platforms you’re using. Use converter sites to get brighteon videos up on those pages. Get the memes on every single one of these politicians posts, reply to the biggest comments (remember on X, for example, these officials CANT block you). GRAB BIGGG attention grabbing posts, ESPECIALLY the big ones without comments, all the people seeing those posts will only see your billboard of #occupythegetty memes. Get all those big celeb accounts, the satanic pedophiles they are, and LET those followers know what is going on. Go to SDK’s X account @StevenKelley24 / http://twitter.com/StevenKelley24

like everything and repost everything. Quoting instead of reposts emphasises SDK's content, you can also add OTG memes. Follow everyone he follows. Post that content on the posts of people you follow, learn to use hashtags and @ symbols, especially tagging the people involved (Politicians, Hollyweird, mainstream media accounts etc etc etc) with these big followings. Direct message (DM) people these memes/TELL them about the Getty D.U.M.B, (this point isn’t for X, you’ll get blocked fast messaging X DMs) usually you can send at least one message to people who don’t follow you. Put @StevenKelley24 into X communities pages/add him to lists, it'll funnel people to OTG, might have trouble with community admins, but in related topic truther communities I wasn't having an issue with posting SDK/@occupythegetty in to follow. Remember people’s attention spans are extremely short now, make it punchy and make it loud. GET IT DONE NOW BEFORE WE ARE NOT ALLOWED (even the illusion of) FREEDOM OF SPEECH ANYMORE. Get a burner phone if you haven’t already, they’re cheap on eBay. VPN makes it easier to make new OTG accounts and avoid detection after suspension, so does changing your IP address.





Don’t use the hashtag #OccupyTheGetty on Facebook (or Instagram, go through the OTG tags to see which work):





Hastag occupythegetty is banned on FB, please just add it as Occupy The Getty (No hashtag), it is good enough to get through without problems, thank you for your comprehension.