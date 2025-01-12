Once again, the Russian Armed Forces liberated a settlement outside Pokrovsk city, Shevchenko, dealing a serious blow to Ukraine and NATO, hundreds of their soldiers were eliminated while trying to defend it. The Russian Ministry of Defense officially announced on January 11, 2025, that fighters from the 74th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade and the Kutuzov Brigade of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have just completed an operation to liberate Shevchenko and hoist the Russian flag there! It was the area around Pokrovsk, heavily fortified by Ukrainian troops, that suffered another crushing defeat after two failed counteroffensives by the Kiev regime in Kursk. During the liberation of the settlement, Russian soldiers managed to destroy all Ukrainian military installations even in fierce battles, blowing up enemy positions using tanks and artillery!

The tactics of continuous attacks by Russian troops on Ukrainian positions outside Pokrovsk, proved to be quite successful, breaking through Ukrainian defenses almost everywhere. As shown in the footage, the Russian flag is now flying over one buildings of Shevchenko, moving the Russian border even further west. Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov congratulated the Russian command and personnel on the liberation of the village of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People's Republic. “Today, as for many years, the servicemen of the 74th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade and the Kutuzov Brigade honorably fulfilled the combat mission set before them in the fight against neo-Nazis, confidently repelling them,” the head of the Russian military department wrote in Telegram. Pokrovsk, the site of the most active fighting, is entering its final days as part of Ukraine. At the moment, the situation in the city is not normal and is characterized by the absence of activity of the population, as shown in the latest footage from the Ukrainian army. Every expert believes that the collapse of the main city is just a matter of time, as Russian troops continue to advance and at the same time Kiev's forces continue to decline. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to face a dead end, lacking personnel and military equipment, some of them even personally conduct fundraising efforts through the media.

