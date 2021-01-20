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The US Govt.- Now Owned And Operated By The CCP!
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40 views • January 20, 2021
CCP spies have infiltrated the US govt. through the Democrat party Swalwell falling for the Feng Feng honey trap, Feinstein's driver etc. Biden and his family are compromised and beholden to the CCP. The entire DC establishment operates is China first, America last.
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