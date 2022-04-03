“Global Fascism”: Dr. Malone Uses Plain Talk

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“Heavy-handed totalitarianism would be the word I would use. So let me comment on that a little bit.
There’s a quote that’s attributed to [WWII Era Italian Dictator] Benito Mussolini regarding this logic of public-private partnerships and fusion between the corporatus and the state: He calls it fascism.
The originator of fascism explicitly said the same logic: that there should be an alliance, a partnership – a fusion – between the interests of state and global government. He actually suggested that a better term than fascism, is Corporatism; that’s what the World Economic Forum attempts to advance is a global fascism – a global corporatism – they don’t hide it. They use different words, but I’m pretty dug in on trying to use plain talk, that people understand, and not hiding things behind fancy words.”