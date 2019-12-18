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Mysterium Fasces Ep.1: Christian Fascism
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87 views • December 18, 2019
Florian Geyer debuts the new Podcast, Mysterium Fasces. Joining him are Andrew Anglin, Natt Danelaw, Greve Hans, James Futurist, and Spiess. We discuss the Alt-Right, Christian Fascism, and read important religious documents. ropeculture.org/2016/10/09/myster…hristian-fascism/
Music used this week: Salve Regina, Esemble Organum. Agni Parthene, Vlaam Brethren Choir. Kyrie: Orbis Factor, Esemble Organum. Tempus est Iocundum "Codex Buranus, 179", Chant cosaque - Ой, Расея, ты Расея. Florian Geyer Lied.
Music used this week: Salve Regina, Esemble Organum. Agni Parthene, Vlaam Brethren Choir. Kyrie: Orbis Factor, Esemble Organum. Tempus est Iocundum "Codex Buranus, 179", Chant cosaque - Ой, Расея, ты Расея. Florian Geyer Lied.
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