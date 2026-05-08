Sold into Sex Trafficking: My Testimony 05/08/2026

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Today we would love to share the Testimony of Prophet SoonHe Young. She was sold into sex trafficking when she was only 15 years old. God brought her to the other side, and through her testimony she hopes to encourage those who have been violated and hurt by others. Make sure to order her book “From Darkness to Light” on Amazon.com and we encourage you to follow Leslie Johnson (Pastor Stan Johnson’s wife) on her YouTube channel: TrainTheProphets, and also to visit her website: www.traintheprophets.com
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To purchase "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" as well as "Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" as a combo, please visit:
https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTICOST-RAPUTRE-SECRET-DOOR-GIFT-OFFER/productinfo/G%2DPRBS/
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