BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Sold into Sex Trafficking: My Testimony 05/08/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
799 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • Yesterday

Today we would love to share the Testimony of Prophet SoonHe Young. She was sold into sex trafficking when she was only 15 years old. God brought her to the other side, and through her testimony she hopes to encourage those who have been violated and hurt by others. Make sure to order her book “From Darkness to Light” on Amazon.com and we encourage you to follow Leslie Johnson (Pastor Stan Johnson’s wife) on her YouTube channel: TrainTheProphets, and also to visit her website: www.traintheprophets.com

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/


To purchase "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" as well as "Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" as a combo, please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTICOST-RAPUTRE-SECRET-DOOR-GIFT-OFFER/productinfo/G%2DPRBS/


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Please remember to follow our brand new Facebook page here:

http://www.facebook.com/ProphecyClubOfficial


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions

Keywords
testimonyprophecy clubleslie johnsontrain the prophetssoonhe young
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Beyond The Diagnosis&#8221; on BrightU: Why your platelets are the master conductors of healing, not just clotting

“Beyond The Diagnosis” on BrightU: Why your platelets are the master conductors of healing, not just clotting

Jacob Thomas
Scientists discover “hooked hairs” on bean roots that could revolutionize crop survival in drought-prone soils

Scientists discover “hooked hairs” on bean roots that could revolutionize crop survival in drought-prone soils

Zoey Sky
NASA&#8217;s Curiosity rover stuns scientists: Major chemical find suggests Mars was once habitable

NASA’s Curiosity rover stuns scientists: Major chemical find suggests Mars was once habitable

Jacob Thomas
Denovia Develops Rapid Depolymerization Process for Mixed Textile Waste

Denovia Develops Rapid Depolymerization Process for Mixed Textile Waste

Iva Greene
The Great Pyramid&#8217;s secret architecture: New research claims inner voids are ancient construction highways

The Great Pyramid’s secret architecture: New research claims inner voids are ancient construction highways

Jacob Thomas
Study: Four-Week Dietary Changes May Reduce Biological Age Markers

Study: Four-Week Dietary Changes May Reduce Biological Age Markers

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy