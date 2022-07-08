Amazing Discoveries Part 6 Jonathan Gray Sinai Spy Story

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Back in the early 90s. Jonathan Gray shares the incredible story of the true Mt Sinai in Saudi Arabia.The contact info at the end of the video is no longer valid. Both Jonathan and Ron have since passed on to their rest. Jonathan's website: http://www.beforeus.com
Ron Wyatt's family maintains this excellent website: https://www.ronwyatt.com
Books by Jonathan Gray:-
Dead Men's Secrets http://www.beforeus.com/dmsa.pdf
The Ark Conspiracy https://lightchannel.dk/download/the-ark-conspiracy-jonathan-gray/
Sting of the Scorpion https://lightchannel.dk/download/sting-of-the-scorpion-jonathan-gray/