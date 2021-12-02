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U.N. Taking Down Private Websites - Domain Level Censorship
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163 views • December 02, 2021
The U.N. Counter Terrorism Executive Directorate (CTED) is now responsible for taking entire privately hosted websites offline, as they seek to take total control of the flow of information and establish their "Great Narrative." CTED notifies domain registrars of "extremist" sites -- i.e., those that promote narratives they don't approve of -- and the sites can no longer be found. This reflects a new level of internet censorship, but it is not just publishers who are in the crosshairs...it is all of us. Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/12/...
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http://thevictoryseed.org
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⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
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*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
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https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
Telegram: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
Growing? https://t.me/iaf_garden
Animals? https://t.me/iaf_birds
"Discord": https://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/12/...
GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
https://paypal.me/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
https://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
https://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
https://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
Telegram: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
Growing? https://t.me/iaf_garden
Animals? https://t.me/iaf_birds
"Discord": https://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
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