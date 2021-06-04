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Si c'était vrai, les journaux en parleraient
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62 views • June 04, 2021
Qui n'a jamais entendu cette réflexion ? La télévision, les médias de masse en général, ont depuis bien longtemps maintenant, annihilé toute capacité à réfléchir chez l'individu. Pour partie, le monde actuel doit cela aux travaux d'un certain Edward Bernays (double neveu de Sigmund Freud). Il y a ceux qui font de la recherche pour le bien de l'humanité, et puis il y a les autres, qui ne voient pas le malheur mais l'argent qu'il pourront gagner. Heureusement, il y a plus de belles personnes que des laides. Le docteur Rashid A. Buttar est une belle personne.
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Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
Mon Linktree
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Mes chaînes vidéo :
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https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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