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NWO SCENARIOS FOR THE FUTURE OF TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT
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143 views • July 22, 2020
ROCKEFELLER PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS TO IMPOSE MARTIAL LAW ONE QUARANTINE AT A TIME
WAKE UP, LEARN ABOUT IT, AND FIGHT!
For Him With Eyes, Let Him See! Everything is playing out according to script and if you know it, what are your plans??
"SCENARIOS FOR THE FUTURE OF TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT" DOCUMENT FROM 2010
Read this document yourself at https://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf. It's REALLY evil. How did folks like this ever emerge from caves? In 2010 the Rockefeller Foundation scripted a plan for total control of the citizenry. It drew up scenarios for the future of technology and how it could be employed to effect this complete and total control and prison like lockdown of human populations. This is what we are witnessing today. Remember, this was conceived in 2010, ten years ago. In this plan, they explicitly state that they would use a bio-weapon to institute their New World Order Agenda.
WAKE UP, LEARN ABOUT IT, AND FIGHT!
For Him With Eyes, Let Him See! Everything is playing out according to script and if you know it, what are your plans??
"SCENARIOS FOR THE FUTURE OF TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT" DOCUMENT FROM 2010
Read this document yourself at https://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf. It's REALLY evil. How did folks like this ever emerge from caves? In 2010 the Rockefeller Foundation scripted a plan for total control of the citizenry. It drew up scenarios for the future of technology and how it could be employed to effect this complete and total control and prison like lockdown of human populations. This is what we are witnessing today. Remember, this was conceived in 2010, ten years ago. In this plan, they explicitly state that they would use a bio-weapon to institute their New World Order Agenda.
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