Erich von Däniken, [14 April 1935 – 10 January 2026]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The general claim of Däniken over several published books, starting with Chariots of the Gods? in 1968, is that extraterrestrials or "ancient astronauts" visited Earth and influenced early human culture. Däniken wrote about his belief that structures such as the Egyptian pyramids, Stonehenge, and the Moai of Easter Island, and certain artifacts from that period, are products of higher technological knowledge than is presumed to have existed at the times they were manufactured. Swiss author of several pseudoscientific books which made claims about extraterrestrial influences on early human culture, including the best-selling Chariots of the Gods, published in 1968.
-------------
Erich von Däniken, author who spawned alien archaeology theory, dies at 90
https://www.the-independent.com/arts-entertainment/erich-von-daniken-dead-author-b2898328.html