CREDIBILITY IN SHREDS: CDC'S SHOCKING ADMISSION ON COVID DEATHS

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
4389 subscribers
The director of the embattled CDC, Rochelle Walensky, made a shock admission over the weekend: a vast majority of "covid deaths" were among those with FOUR existing co-morbidities! After refusing to even consider the co-morbidity factor when ramping up the fear for two years, suddenly the public health "experts" are falling all over themselves to embrace it. What gives? Politics? Also today - Biden's cruel punishment of Florida for its successful covid strategy. And...AOC has covid! (How is that possible?).