Mantis Beings, Grays, Sasquatch & DNA Upgrades — with Experiencer/ Author Penny Koons

My guest is experiencer and author Penny Koons (also known as Penny Rummel). Penny has decades of direct contact with orbs, the Greys, and the Mantis beings — and she just published her new book, "A Call from the Sasquatch People: An Awakened Soul," at https://www.amazon.com/Call-Sasquatch-People-Awakened-Soul-ebook/dp/B0FXPBP628/ref=sr_1_1?sr=8-1 .
In this conversation (recorded Oct. 30, 2025), Penny gives feedback on my “ET Hypothesis & Sources,” and we go deep into:
• The Mantis beings: why experiencers describe them as wise, compassionate geneticists and teachers
• The Greys and their role in human evolution and hybridization
• Orbs as conscious energy forms — one actually appears on camera four times during this talk, starting at 1:17:45.
• Hybrid children and the gradual upgrading of human DNA
• Walk-ins, starseeds, and new children arriving with higher spiritual abilities
• The idea of a multi-species Federation guided by karmic / non-interference law
• Controlled disclosure — why experiencers, not governments, are leading humanity’s awakening
Yes — during this interview, a visible reddish energy shows up on screen four separate times, starting at 1:17:45. I’ll release a short highlight video on these.
Penny briefly shares her personal connections with the Sasquatch people, which she interprets as part of the greater family of non-human intelligences. While I allow for her experiences, my own Buddhist view is that many such beings can be dangerous; I’ve explored that further in past videos and my books.
BOOKS BY PENNY:
• A Call from the Sasquatch People: An Awakened Soul
• Orbs: The Energy of Life
(Available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle)
ABOUT MY ET HYPOTHESIS:
An ET Hypothesis & Sources proposes that Grays, Mantids, and a Federation are guiding human spiritual evolution.
There are underground and orbital bases; humanity is being upgraded through consciousness and DNA change; and a new wave of souls is incarnating to steer Earth toward higher awareness.
This framework evolves through experiencer testimony, and Penny’s insights helped refine it.
KEY SEGMENTS
00:00 Intro – Who is Penny Koons?
04:30 Orbs and contact phenomena
12:00 Mantis beings as genetic teachers
21:30 The Greys and fear vs compassion
31:40 Hybrid children and upgraded DNA
47:10 Walk-ins and new souls
1:03:00 Disclosure and discernment
1:11:00 The Federation and non-interference law
1:16:00 Reddish orb appears on camera again
MISSION
My goal: map experiencer data into a coherent worldview of how ETs are guiding humanity’s evolution.
Penny’s goal: help people connect with higher-consciousness beings without fear.
– Brian Ruhe
Vancouver UFO Meetup / Preparing for Alien Contact
💠 Read An ET Hypothesis & Sources: https://www.brianruhe.ca/an-et-hypothesis-with-sources-how-the-greys-mantids-and-a-federation-of-planets-are-guiding-the-spiritual-evolution-of-humanity/
