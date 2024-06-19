Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare: An interview with Sarah Westall

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full Mind Control and 5th Generation Warfare stream





To learn more, visit: https://sarahwestall.com/





- Mind control and fifth generation warfare with a background in computer science and entrepreneurship. (0:00)

- Weaponization of technology, media, and medicine for control and manipulation. (5:44)

- Fifth generation warfare, including gaslighting and censorship of viable treatments. (9:38)

- Globalist agenda to control population through mind control and technology. (13:50)

- Mind control technology and its potential uses. (20:02)

- Manipulation of masses through technology and media. (26:36)

- Manipulation and censorship in society. (32:14)

- Hunter Biden's criminal charges and the Biden family's alleged crimes. (38:41)

- 5G technology as a potential weapon for mind control and manipulation. (44:34)

- AI, nanotechnology, and their potential dangers. (49:25)

- AI, Nanotech, and their impact on society. (53:25)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/