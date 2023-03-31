https://gettr.com/post/p2d16u357c3
3/29/2023 Because the SEC has been delaying the return of GTV investors' money, many people were unable to flee Communist China, and some sadly died from the CCP virus and COVID vaccines. Free Miles Guo and take down the CCP!
#MilesGuo #FreeMilesGuo #FreeMilesGuoNow #NFSC #peacefulprotest
3/29/2023 因为美国证券交易委员会一直拖延不还GTV投资者的钱，很多人无法逃离中共国，更有一些人不幸地死于病毒和疫苗灾难。释放郭文贵！打到中国共产党！
#郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #立即释放郭文贵 #新中国联邦 #和平抗议
