© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fauci admits NIH funding of Wuhan lab but denies ‘gain of function’ Fauci ‘not a trustworthy person,’ time for him to go: Rep. Davidson
Follow
2
Share
Report
80 views • May 27, 2021
Fauci ‘not a trustworthy person,’ time for him to go: Rep. Davidson
May. 27, 2021 - 5:24 - Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, calls for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s removal after his defense of giving $600,000 to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19.
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6256231968001#sp=show-clips
The National Institutes of Health earmarked $600,000 for the Wuhan Institute of Virology over a five-year period to study whether bat coronaviruses could be transmitted to humans, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told lawmakers Tuesday.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4962333/senator-paul-dr-fauci-clash-research-funding-wuhan-lab
A U.S. NIH-funded $3.7 million project was approved by Trump's Covid-19 advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci in 2015,
https://nypost.com/2021/05/25/fauci-admits-nih-funding-of-wuhan-lab-denies-gain-of-function/
May. 27, 2021 - 5:24 - Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, calls for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s removal after his defense of giving $600,000 to the Wuhan lab at the center of COVID-19.
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6256231968001#sp=show-clips
The National Institutes of Health earmarked $600,000 for the Wuhan Institute of Virology over a five-year period to study whether bat coronaviruses could be transmitted to humans, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told lawmakers Tuesday.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4962333/senator-paul-dr-fauci-clash-research-funding-wuhan-lab
A U.S. NIH-funded $3.7 million project was approved by Trump's Covid-19 advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci in 2015,
https://nypost.com/2021/05/25/fauci-admits-nih-funding-of-wuhan-lab-denies-gain-of-function/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.