This Tax Strategist Has Saved Her Clients Over 1Bil$ of Taxable Income!! Your CPA Is NOT Telling You These Things!!
Published 12 hours ago

Renee from the QuotersCast Interviews Shauna Wekherlien aka The Tax Goddess. Shauna has been in practice for nearly 25 YEARS and to date she's saved her clients OVER $1 BILLION dollars in taxable income! Your CPA is Not Telling You These Things!

The Tax Goddess's New Book on Amazon:  THE 6% LIFE: 7 Strategies That Successful Entrepreneurs Use to Reengineer Their Life to Consistently Pay Less Than 6% in Taxes

https://www.amazon.com/Life-Strategies-Successful-Entrepreneurs-Consistently/dp/0996032916

Find Shauna The Tax Goddess at: https://taxgoddess.com

Find The QuotersCast at: https://wikiquoters.podbean.com

Find Renee's blog at: https://wikiquoters.com

On youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/@wikiquoters

Do you know that life insurance can Help You GET OUT OD DEBT? Most people aren't aware of how this ordinary money product - that's been around 200 years - can do amazing things for their lives RIGHT NOW!

Contact Renee for information on Cash Value life Insurance

[email protected]   or directly at: 917-434-0514

[email protected]



#byob #beyourownbank #debtelimination











