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Live Chat with Paul; -152- Test Run with Pilled - Topic Come talk Alien-UFO stories
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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9 views • September 01, 2023

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! A test run streaming to Pilled.net and YT at same time but open up voice/video to talk ufo and alien experiences etc [00:01:45] (1c) Paul double checks why Pilled.net live is not showing and checks setup for this special live event [00:22:00] (2) Main Topic Begins - Paul invites anyone on for Voice Chat then Re=Tells his first visit by Alien Greys and what they did to him.. A skeptic Scientist and video analyst debunker in New Zealand. [00:39:30] (2b) Pauls evidence of the story? First Paul shows his camera setup! [00:51:00] (2c) The Photo! [00:58:00] (3) Paul talks about how hes streaming and written own add-ons for chat and demos some to the new folks on pilled.net [01:05:00] (3b) Strange Badges used by gov depts and military? [01:17:00] (3c) Shills and Labor of Love.. Money is icing on the cake! [01:20:35] (4) AlienSurfer joins Paul on voice/video chat to talk about UFOs and Life in general and past things we did Best to listen to it all [02:22:00] (5) Paul shows some of his best cases hes seen but AlienSurfer seemed skeptical as worked for hollywood and seen how they can fake anything. [02:46:00] (6) Mandela Effect ? And Multiverse theory for it? [03:00:00] {I wont add more sub topics now for this episode.. enjoy! Paul} Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.

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sciencealiensufoghostsufosparanormalonlinechattheoriesuapsopenlines
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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