Now in Ecuador - US Southern Command launched a joint operation

Now in Ecuador - from Rybar

U.S. Southern Command and the Ecuadorian army launched a joint operation against groups designated as terrorist organizations.

📌In the first phase, Daniel Noboa imposed a curfew from March 15 to 30 in four provinces in the western part of the country to block drug trafficking.

American participation is limited to intelligence, training, and coordination. Since December, U.S. Air Force specialists have been operating at Manta base, but direct participation in ground combat is not planned.

🖍For Noboa, this is an attempt to demonstrate fulfillment of campaign promises to voters. However, reliance on external assistance and intelligence only temporarily contains violence without solving the problem systematically.

❗️As a result, Quito risks falling into long-term dependence on U.S. military programs while achieving weak domestic results.