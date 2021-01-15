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Brant Griner's Mother Took Pfizer's Covid Vaccine
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950 views • January 15, 2021
via Brant Griner
"This is what the Pfizer covid19 vaccine has done to my Mom. Everyone please pray for her. She was admitted to the hospital last. And be cautious about taking the vaccine. I'm sure it is good for some people but you need to think about is this vaccine worth taking? It's not for me.
Update: 1-11-21 my mom had a bad night last night but today was a little better for her. They still don't know how to treat this problem. MRI results came back good today
Update#2 1-11-21
I guess we spoke too soon. Mom just had another serious episode and she thinks it's getting worse when the shakes come. I'll try to add the video she just sent me. Sorry for the bad quality iPhone to Android doesn't do well through texts
Update 1-12-21
Mom Is getting even worse today and still don't have any answers from doctors as to how to fix this. Please pray for her I can't stand to see my mom this way it makes me want to cry knowing I can't do anything to help her. Please don't take the covid19 vaccine. I'm adding a 3rd video that she just sent me."
"This is what the Pfizer covid19 vaccine has done to my Mom. Everyone please pray for her. She was admitted to the hospital last. And be cautious about taking the vaccine. I'm sure it is good for some people but you need to think about is this vaccine worth taking? It's not for me.
Update: 1-11-21 my mom had a bad night last night but today was a little better for her. They still don't know how to treat this problem. MRI results came back good today
Update#2 1-11-21
I guess we spoke too soon. Mom just had another serious episode and she thinks it's getting worse when the shakes come. I'll try to add the video she just sent me. Sorry for the bad quality iPhone to Android doesn't do well through texts
Update 1-12-21
Mom Is getting even worse today and still don't have any answers from doctors as to how to fix this. Please pray for her I can't stand to see my mom this way it makes me want to cry knowing I can't do anything to help her. Please don't take the covid19 vaccine. I'm adding a 3rd video that she just sent me."
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