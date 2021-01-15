BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brant Griner's Mother Took Pfizer's Covid Vaccine
Natural Nana
Natural Nana
99 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
950 views • January 15, 2021
via Brant Griner
"This is what the Pfizer covid19 vaccine has done to my Mom. Everyone please pray for her. She was admitted to the hospital last. And be cautious about taking the vaccine. I'm sure it is good for some people but you need to think about is this vaccine worth taking? It's not for me.
Update: 1-11-21 my mom had a bad night last night but today was a little better for her. They still don't know how to treat this problem. MRI results came back good today
Update#2 1-11-21
I guess we spoke too soon. Mom just had another serious episode and she thinks it's getting worse when the shakes come. I'll try to add the video she just sent me. Sorry for the bad quality iPhone to Android doesn't do well through texts
Update 1-12-21
Mom Is getting even worse today and still don't have any answers from doctors as to how to fix this. Please pray for her I can't stand to see my mom this way it makes me want to cry knowing I can't do anything to help her. Please don't take the covid19 vaccine. I'm adding a 3rd video that she just sent me."
Keywords
pfizer covid vaccine reactionpfizer covid reactionpfizer covid effects
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Late-Night Eating Linked to Higher Risk of Fatty Liver Disease and Cirrhosis

Study: Late-Night Eating Linked to Higher Risk of Fatty Liver Disease and Cirrhosis

Coco Somers
The sweet scent of health: Exploring the benefits of sweet orange essential oil

The sweet scent of health: Exploring the benefits of sweet orange essential oil

Laura Harris
Cholesterol Test May Miss Inflammation-Linked Heart Risks, Study Finds

Cholesterol Test May Miss Inflammation-Linked Heart Risks, Study Finds

Chase Codewell
Study: Pomegranate-Derived Compound May Address Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction

Study: Pomegranate-Derived Compound May Address Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction

Coco Somers
The Chilean salmon advantage: A conservative case for nutrition and longevity

The Chilean salmon advantage: A conservative case for nutrition and longevity

Ava Grace
Nearly half of parents think spacing out kids’ shots is healthier, poll shows

Nearly half of parents think spacing out kids’ shots is healthier, poll shows

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy