Brazilian UFC fighter curses Macron & Globalists after winning tournament in Paris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brazilian UFC fighter curses Macron after winning tournament in Paris
Renato Moicano, a Brazilian mixed martial artist, after winning the UFC Fight tournament in Paris, took off his jacket and said everything he thinks about Macron and the globalists
Moicano expressed his dissatisfaction with Macron's policies, calling him a "globalist bastard." According to the fighter, Macron and his supporters are trying to promote a "corrupt political program" that gives false hope to the people.