Brazilian UFC fighter curses Macron after winning tournament in Paris

Renato Moicano, a Brazilian mixed martial artist, after winning the UFC Fight tournament in Paris, took off his jacket and said everything he thinks about Macron and the globalists

Moicano expressed his dissatisfaction with Macron's policies, calling him a "globalist bastard." According to the fighter, Macron and his supporters are trying to promote a "corrupt political program" that gives false hope to the people.