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Artur Arrested! Boris/Maxwell Connection; Trudeau: Do We Tolerate the UnVXed? 1/2/2022
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70 views • January 02, 2022
On today's TOP News Stories From Around the World 1:45PM ET:
#PastorArtur #Pawlowski and his brother arrested again, this time on New Year's Day after a peaceful protest.
#JustinTrudeau calls the #unvaccinated #misogynistic, #racist and anti-science/progress- then adds: "This leads us, as a leader and as a country, to make a choice: #DoWeTolerateThesePeople?"
#GhislaineMaxwell once rested her 'high-heeled boot' on #BorisJohnson's thigh... claims PM's sister Rachel.
Then, according to a #Danish radio program a new documentary reveals how several hundred Danish orphans have been unknowingly used in experiments backed by the #CIA.
Around the world, #NewYear celebrations and fireworks commenced to usher in #2022 even when those celebrations were banned. All of that & much more ahead! Watch!!! ⬇️⬇️⬇️
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Keywords
ukjustin trudeaucanadalockdownsvaccine passportspastor arturartur pawlowskineil olivercia experimentsartur arrestedboris and ghislaine
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