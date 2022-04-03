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92.4% of COVID-19 deaths fully vaccinated
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561 views • April 03, 2022
Official Government data suggests the Fully Vaccinated are suffering Antibody-Dependent Enhancement; and the newly published Pfizer Documents prove Pfizer & the FDA knew it would happen – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/03/confidential-pfizer-docs-official-gov-data-vaccinated-suffering-ade/
Whilst you were distracted by Russia’s invasion, you may have missed the evidence showing Moderna had a Covid Vaccine in 2019; and they helped to create Covid-19 in a Lab – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/02/distracted-russia-moderna-created-virus-and-vaccine-before-release/
Government of Canada reveals Fully Vaccinated account for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths over the past month; the majority Triple Jabbed – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/31/gov-canada-fully-vaccinated-account-4-in-5-covid-deaths/
Whilst you were distracted by Russia, Will Smith & “Party-Gate”, the UK Gov. released a report confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 92.4% of all Covid-19 Deaths in England – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/30/distracted-russia-will-smith-uk-gov-data-92-percent-covid-deaths-vaccinated/
Covid Vaccines killed at least 61,000 Americans aged 25 – 44 throughout 2021 according to CDC – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/26/covid-vaccines-killed-61000-young-americans-in-2021/
US Government gave $1billion of Tax Payers Money to the Mainstream Media to falsely promote Covid-19 Vaccines – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/26/us-gov-1-billion-to-falsely-promote-covid-vaccine/
They’re using Do Not Resuscitate Orders to turn Hospitals into Death Camps – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/25/theyre-using-d-n-r-to-turn-hospitals-into-death-camps/
Government of Canada data shows the Triple Vaccinated are over 5x more likely to die of Covid-19 than the Unvaccinated – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/23/gov-canada-data-triple-vaccinated-5x-likely-die-covid/
While you were distracted by Russia-Ukraine, the Gov. of Canada published data confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/19/distracted-russia-canada-confirmed-9-in-10-covid-deaths-triple-vaccinated/
Covid-19 Vaccine is to blame for 300% increase in Fifa Football Deaths in 2021 on the annual average – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/18/covid-jab-causes-300-percent-increase-football-deaths/
5-fold increase in sudden cardiac and unexplained deaths among FIFA athletes in 2021 – America's Frontline Doctors
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/frontlinenews/500-increase-in-sudden-cardiac-and-unexplained-deaths-among-fifa-athletes-in-2021/
מגיפת האתלטים: מה גורם להתמוטטותם של אתלטים מקצוענים?
https://rtmag.co.il/?view=article&;id=49&catid=22
Perfect Society
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8
Top ten reasons why continuing mass vaccination = mass murder (global genocide)
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Top-ten-reasons-why-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder-(global-genocide):a
Continuing mass vaccination is murder & Self Amplifying mRNA = replicon
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Continuing-mass-vaccination-is-murder---Self-Amplifying-mRNA---replicon:f
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/03/confidential-pfizer-docs-official-gov-data-vaccinated-suffering-ade/
Whilst you were distracted by Russia’s invasion, you may have missed the evidence showing Moderna had a Covid Vaccine in 2019; and they helped to create Covid-19 in a Lab – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/04/02/distracted-russia-moderna-created-virus-and-vaccine-before-release/
Government of Canada reveals Fully Vaccinated account for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths over the past month; the majority Triple Jabbed – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/31/gov-canada-fully-vaccinated-account-4-in-5-covid-deaths/
Whilst you were distracted by Russia, Will Smith & “Party-Gate”, the UK Gov. released a report confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 92.4% of all Covid-19 Deaths in England – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/30/distracted-russia-will-smith-uk-gov-data-92-percent-covid-deaths-vaccinated/
Covid Vaccines killed at least 61,000 Americans aged 25 – 44 throughout 2021 according to CDC – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/26/covid-vaccines-killed-61000-young-americans-in-2021/
US Government gave $1billion of Tax Payers Money to the Mainstream Media to falsely promote Covid-19 Vaccines – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/26/us-gov-1-billion-to-falsely-promote-covid-vaccine/
They’re using Do Not Resuscitate Orders to turn Hospitals into Death Camps – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/25/theyre-using-d-n-r-to-turn-hospitals-into-death-camps/
Government of Canada data shows the Triple Vaccinated are over 5x more likely to die of Covid-19 than the Unvaccinated – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/23/gov-canada-data-triple-vaccinated-5x-likely-die-covid/
While you were distracted by Russia-Ukraine, the Gov. of Canada published data confirming the Fully Vaccinated now account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 Deaths – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/19/distracted-russia-canada-confirmed-9-in-10-covid-deaths-triple-vaccinated/
Covid-19 Vaccine is to blame for 300% increase in Fifa Football Deaths in 2021 on the annual average – The Expose
https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/18/covid-jab-causes-300-percent-increase-football-deaths/
5-fold increase in sudden cardiac and unexplained deaths among FIFA athletes in 2021 – America's Frontline Doctors
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/frontlinenews/500-increase-in-sudden-cardiac-and-unexplained-deaths-among-fifa-athletes-in-2021/
מגיפת האתלטים: מה גורם להתמוטטותם של אתלטים מקצוענים?
https://rtmag.co.il/?view=article&;id=49&catid=22
Perfect Society
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8
Top ten reasons why continuing mass vaccination = mass murder (global genocide)
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Top-ten-reasons-why-continuing-mass-vaccination-is-mass-murder-(global-genocide):a
Continuing mass vaccination is murder & Self Amplifying mRNA = replicon
https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8/Continuing-mass-vaccination-is-murder---Self-Amplifying-mRNA---replicon:f
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