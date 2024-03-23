Third force carried out Moscow terrorist attack

All evidence indicates a third force was responsible for the terrorist attack in Moscow. This attack has much in common with attacks on civilians in South Africa during the 1980’s and with the terrorist attack on Israeli civilians and intelligence officials near Gaza. The identity of this so-called third force is discussed in the book “Real History of South Africa’s Civil War.:
https://www.amazon.com/Real-History-South-Africas-Civil/dp/B09WPKN98F/ref=sr_1_2?Adv-Srch-Books-Submit.x=27&Adv-Srch-Books-Submit.y=10&qid=1697782527&refinements=p_27%3Amichael+john+molyneaux&s=books&sr=1-2&unfiltered=1
THIRD FORCE CAUSED BARBARIC CONFLICT IN GAZA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m0iKr7zF7e2q/
