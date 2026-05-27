The Fork in the Road: Iran's Power vs. Military Intervention, an interview with Professor Robert Pape

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The world may be approaching a dangerous crossroads: accept a stronger regional power structure or escalate into a far larger military conflict. Either path carries enormous political, economic, and global consequences that could shape the next decade.
#Iran #WorldPolitics #MilitaryConflict #GlobalSecurity #Geopolitics
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