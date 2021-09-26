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Shocking, Urgent News - Share Widely
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141 views • September 26, 2021
Sep 24, 2021
Courtesy of Dr. Vernon Coleman
Dr Vernon Coleman is an international bestselling author and a retired medical doctor. He is also an acknowledged expert on drug and vaccine adverse events. He is enormously grateful to the people who put on kind and constructive comments. But sadly the spam, graffiti and abuse mean that comments are being turned off.
For more information, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org Below are the links to the websites mentioned in this video:
https://www.astandinthepark.org
https://www.awakenedpages.co.uk
https://www.dailyexpose.co.uk
https://www.ickonic.com
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
https://www.ukcolumn.org
https://www.21stcenturywire.com
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/shocking-urgent-news-share-widely_JfRjOx1bjtAFTo6.html
https://vernoncoleman.org/
https://vernoncoleman.com/
Courtesy of Dr. Vernon Coleman
Dr Vernon Coleman is an international bestselling author and a retired medical doctor. He is also an acknowledged expert on drug and vaccine adverse events. He is enormously grateful to the people who put on kind and constructive comments. But sadly the spam, graffiti and abuse mean that comments are being turned off.
For more information, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org Below are the links to the websites mentioned in this video:
https://www.astandinthepark.org
https://www.awakenedpages.co.uk
https://www.dailyexpose.co.uk
https://www.ickonic.com
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
https://www.ukcolumn.org
https://www.21stcenturywire.com
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/shocking-urgent-news-share-widely_JfRjOx1bjtAFTo6.html
https://vernoncoleman.org/
https://vernoncoleman.com/
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