SU HandsOffProtest episode
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
35 views • 3 weeks ago

Mike and I have another episode exposing Leftard HYPOCRISY and idiocy and others who are just there cuz they're PAID to Protest...

They demand #HandsOff their #FRAUD #MoneyLaundering - How about #HandsOff our #REPUBLIC

move to a shit-hole nation that already has your #CommieFasciSocies-ocrats preferred Governance!

They, of course, won't move even if we paid for their Flights,

it is all about DESTROYING USA, these RETARDS think they'll get to be a Ruling Elite too stupid to know they're #UsefulIdiots who will be among the Poor as will all but the Ruling Elites once America is destroyed and little left to Rule over.

Keywords
trumpabusepoliticsprotestpodcastchristiansocialistsbidenteslafraudcommunistswastefascistselondogejlenarddetroitunfilteredleftardschristitutionalistsavagedsavaged unfilteredmichael gardnerhandsoffhands-off
