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The Patriot Street Fighter - Scott McKay - Tomahawk has arrived at the Nature Lodge. We will be mounting it within the Mendocino Cannabis Garden at our B n B in Medellin, Colombia.
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80 views • July 30, 2021
Hope you like the music. The photo is Cannabis Jimmy surfing in Costa Rica.
www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com
www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com
Hawabunga
www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com
www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com
Hawabunga
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