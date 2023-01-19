https://gettr.com/post/p25d5mc187e

2023.01.17 Russia will disintegrate, more tragically and sooner than anticipated. China must become a federation, implement a one-person, one-vote system, restore social order and will be the most remarkable ethnicity in the future. But this has nothing to do with the CCP.

俄罗斯很快就会解体，比想象还要惨，还要快。中国必须实行联邦制，必须实现中国一人一票选举，要修生养息，并且将来会成为最伟大的民族，但是跟共产党没关系。