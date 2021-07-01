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Mark Devlin linked again with Alpa Soni for a candid and heartfelt chat about the arduous journey we've all been on for the past several months. As well as assessing the status of the general public's attitudes compared with at the start of the Sc@mdem!c, we also consider some of the spiritual life lessons that C*v!d has had to teach us all.
Assessing the status of the general public's attitudes compared with at the start of the Sc@mdem!c