Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEXT TORONTO MAYOR CHRIS SKY ANSWERS QUESTIONS - WILL YOU PROTECT CANADIAN CULTURE AND LOCAL HOCKEY?
5 views
channel image
KevinJJohnston
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Hockey is Canada and Canada is Hockey - BUT we are killing our own game by renting ice time out at $400 per hour. What will Chris Sky do about it?


Chris Sky is the only Mayoral Candidate BRAVE ENOUGH to face real questions. You can watch the whole interview here:


https://rumble.com/v2pjo0w-crooked-canadian-politics-and-next-toronto-mayor-chris-sky-answers-your-que.html


Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show EVERY Tuesday at 9PM Toronto/New York Time - Live on www.FreedomReport.ca

Keywords
newspoliticshockeychris skykevinjjohnstontoronto mayorcanadian culture

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket