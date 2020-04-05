Why We Are Not Growing

Do you have enough faith in God to do things God's way? Are you willing to let go of your biases and hear God speak? This video explores the power of surrender - otherwise known as the "Let go and let God" or forsake-all principle. The best way for God to test your faith is to ask you to let go of something so he can give it back to you in a better way, His way.This video also explores the principle of true prayer and organisational growth. If we are not growing significantly in numbers but we are staying true to Christ, maybe God doesn't want us to grow. Are you willing to be a failure in the eyes of the world in order to be a success in God's eyes?CREDITSSand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly KochanskiCreative Commons (reuse allowed)Sound BibleCha Ching RegisterMuska666Attribution 3.0TD Jakes Mind Your PowerBishop T.D.Jakes with The Potter's TouchSterven om te leven (2) – Joyce MeyerMet Jezus in je dagelijks leven Joyce Meyer Ministries NederlandsJoel Osteen -Loving Unconditionally -GraceTown TVGraceTown TVMan walking green screen royalty freecool green studioToBeDanielLakewood Church worship, in 2013CliffSudane Famine