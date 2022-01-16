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Shattered Paradise: Babylon Falling: Devils Habitation (Reloaded) [15.01.2022]
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63 views • January 16, 2022
LGBTQIA+ San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus 'We're coming for Your Children' ·
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=%27We%27re+coming+for+your+children%27+%C2%B7&;t=h_&ia=web
https://twitter.com/disneyparks?lang=da
Shabbat Shalom Family, Societies in a steep decline and though this regressive culture is trying to drag us all into the pit, we are simultaneously witnessing an awakening. Many of us are cutting the strings, no longer puppets to the master manipulators. We are finding shelter and rest through faith in Yahshua Hamashiach, The Good Shepherd!
1,765 views Jan 15, 2022
Shattered Paradise
205K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nOqr6jbv8qI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=%27We%27re+coming+for+your+children%27+%C2%B7&;t=h_&ia=web
https://twitter.com/disneyparks?lang=da
Shabbat Shalom Family, Societies in a steep decline and though this regressive culture is trying to drag us all into the pit, we are simultaneously witnessing an awakening. Many of us are cutting the strings, no longer puppets to the master manipulators. We are finding shelter and rest through faith in Yahshua Hamashiach, The Good Shepherd!
1,765 views Jan 15, 2022
Shattered Paradise
205K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nOqr6jbv8qI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
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