America Unhinged w/ Chaplain Gordon Klingenschmitt and Robert Glover

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In our second segment, Robert Glover joined us to talk about his inspirational documentary “Children of Shanghai.” The film is narrated by Bear Grylls and is the story of how and entire generation of foster children in China, were impacted by the faithfully of one family who was willing to share the love of Christ. Official Trailer.
Children of Shanghai documentary: www.childrenofshanghai.com
Robert’s book As Many As The Stars: www.robertmarkglover.com
Care for Children: www.careforchildren.com